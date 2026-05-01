BMC fines contractor Rs 1 crore after fatal rig collapse on Sion-Panvel Highway

Two days after a construction rig collapsed at Maharashtra Nagar in Mankhurd, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday imposed a ₹1 crore penalty on the contractor responsible for the piling work at the site. The April 29 incident had led to the death of a police constable and triggered a massive traffic congestion on the Sion–Panvel Highway.

Civic officials said a preliminary inquiry found clear safety lapses at the site. “The rig toppled while being unloaded because the truck was parked on an uneven surface. Such heavy machinery must be handled on stable ground. This was a direct failure on the contractor’s part,” an official said.