BMC collects Rs 33 lakh as fine for spitting in Mumbai’s public places

A man drives past a wall painting spreading the message of not spitting in public places. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty/File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected Rs 33 lakh fine in last 10 months from people spitting in public places. According to the data, 16,659 citizens were fined for the same by BMC-appointed clean-up marshals.

Civic body charges a fine of Rs 200 if a person is found spitting in public places. The data released by civic body shows that maximum penalty of Rs 5.59 lakh was recovered from L ward (Kurla, Sakinaka) from 2,888 cases while Rs 3.89 lakh was collected from A ward (CSMT, Churchgate, Fort) and Rs 3.40 lakh from P north (Malad) ward.

Officials from Solid Waste Management (SWM) department said that from Zone 1, which includes areas such as Churchgate, CSMT, Dongari, Malabar Hill, Byculla having high number of floating population and density, marshals have collected Rs 11.58 lakh fine by taking action on 5,794 people.

Apart from this, the BMC has also collected a fine of Rs 59.82 crore from over 29.71 lakh citizens who were caught without wearing masks in public places in Mumbai.

Civic body had made wearing masks mandatory in public places last year to prevent spread of Covid-19 infection. A fine of Rs 200 is levied in case of non-adherence.