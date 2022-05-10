BMC ‘finds unauthorised constructions’ at flat owned by Rana couple

THE BMC on Monday said it has found certain illegalities in the flat owned by MP Navneet Rana and her husband, MLA Ravi Rana, in Mumbai.

This, after a team from BMC’s H West (Bandra) ward again visited the couple’s flat around 11.30 am. The team, comprising engineers, reached the flat located on the eighth floor of La Vie Building in Khar Road West and allegedly found violations.

“Certain changes have been made in the flat in contravention of the approved plan. A detailed report will be prepared on the violations and unauthorised constructions and accordingly, a notice will be issued to the couple,” an official said.

On May 2, the BMC had issued a house inspection notice to the Ranas under Section 488 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888. The section allows the civic body to inspect any premise to check for illegalities.

However, a BMC team had to return without inspecting the flat last week, as the house was found locked. The civic body had then decided to visit the flat again in the presence of the couple.

The couple was released on bail last Thursday after they were arrested for threatening to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence in Bandra East.

Speaking to mediapersons, Ravi Rana, the MLA from Badnera in Amravati, hit out at the chief minister over the BMC notice to inspect he couple’s flat. “Thackeray should inspect our flat online since he worked only through the online platform for the past two-and-half years,” he quipped.

“You (the CM) can send Raut and (another Shiv Sena leader and state minister) Anil Parab, your right and left (hands), who are sitting idle. You can send them to take the measurements (of the house) if there is any problem. We will welcome them,” the MLA said.

Apart from the Ranas, the BMC had also issued notices to Union Minister Narayan Rane’s bungalow and BJP leader Mohit Kamboj. Both have been critical of Shiv Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.— WITH PTI INPUTS