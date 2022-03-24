BMC finds ‘alterations against approved plan’ at Kamboj’s society

A TEAM from the BMC on Wednesday inspected the 14-storey Khushi Pride Belmondo residential building in Santacruz West, where BJP leader Mohit Kamboj stays, to check for unauthorised construction.

BMC officials said they have found some unauthorised changes made in contravention to the building’s approved plan and action will be initiated.

The team from H West ward (Bandra) reached Belmondo around 12 pm and left at 4 pm after inspecting the entire building. “Certain changes have been made in the parking area, podium and open spaces of the building. The additions and alterations have been made against the building’s approved plan. We will prepare a detailed report and soon further action will be initiated as per the corporation Act,” an official said.

Kamboj, who has been vocal in criticising the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, owns four floors in the luxury residential building. He had celebrated the recent arrest of NCP Minister Nawab Malik.

On Monday, the BMC had issued a notice to Belmondo under Section 488 of Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, informing that its team will inspect the building on Wednesday. While the BMC did not any specify reason behind the inspection, officials said that under Section 488, the civic body has the power to visit any premise to check for unauthorised construction.

Kamboj, meanwhile, called the BMC action politically motivated. “The BMC team was there for four hours in the building. The officials did not say anything to me about any illegality,” he said.

He also tweeted, “My question to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal: Who is complainer behind this notice that you have served in my residence? Last how many times U have used ur power under Section 488 in last 2 years? Is complainer associated with any political party.”