BMC finalises contractor to reconstruct ‘extremely dangerous’ Ghatkopar bridge

Seven months after the dilapidated Laxmi Baug nulla bridge in Ghatkopar was shut, the BMC has finalised a contractor for its reconstruction.

In May, the civic body had closed the bridge following a structural audit report that identified it as one of the 29 bridges in the city that were in “extremely dangerous” condition.

The civic body, which was struggling to get a contractor for the work, has now finalised one who will reconstruct the bridge on one of the most important link roads between Andheri and Ghatkopar near Ghatkopar bus depot.

According to officials from the Bridges department, the tendering procedure had been going on since September.

“After a work order is issued, the contractor is supposed to finish the work within 18 months. The road sees very heavy traffic, so we are eying to finish it as soon as possible. The bridge will be constructed of RCC (Reinforced Cement Concrete),” an official from Bridges department said.

The BMC will spend Rs 23.26 crore on the project.

A proposal will be tabled before Standing Committee meeting for final approval on Friday.

