BMC publishes final reservation list for 236 electoral wards

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday published the final reservation for 236 electoral administrative wards in the city. With this, the BMC has completed both the delimitation and reservation process for each seat.

A lottery was drawn for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and general category seats for women, without Other Backward Class (OBC) seats, on May 31 for the BMC along with 14 other municipal corporations in the state. The draft of the ward-wise reservation was published on June 1. The suggestions and objections window was open till June 6.

Now, a ward-wise voter list will be prepared. The suggestions and objections can be raised in case any area is left out of the electoral list. “This exercise should be completed by July 7 with the final voters’ list being published,” said an official.

While the final ward reservation was published on Monday, officials said they may have to redo the ward reservation lottery in case the Supreme Court directs the BMC to hold elections while including the OBC quota. An official said, “Even if we are asked to do the ward reservation process, the SC/ST seats will not change.”

Officials said that last week, the 24 assistant municipal commissioners assisted the Collector’s office in compiling the OBC data in their respective wards. An official requesting anonymity said, “The Booth Level Officers (BLO) at every ward along with ward staff helped in drafting the OBC voters’ list.”

On May 18, the Supreme Court allowed local body elections in Madhya Pradesh with reservation for OBCs based on a second report filed by the state backward classes commission. In doing so, the court modified its order of May 10, in which it had directed that the elections should be notified without a quota for OBCs because the state had not completed the “triple test” laid down by it in March 2021 for providing such reservation