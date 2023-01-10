BMC to take up road work at Film City as secondary agency, state govt may pay for the job

A day after the state government issued a letter to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), asking it to concretise 15-kilometer stretch of roads inside the Film City or Dadasaheb Phalke Chitra Nagari in Goregaon (East), civic officials said that BMC will initiate the work as a secondary agency, which means that while the civic body will carry out the works, the state government will pay for it.

This will be the first time that BMC will be taking up road repair works inside Film City. Civic officials said the 15-km stretch will include all the internal roads on the premises, which are, at present, being maintained by the Public Works Department (PWD) of the state government.

“These roads don’t fall under the jurisdiction of BMC, so we may take up the concretisation work as an executing agency. The state government will have to earmark a budget for the said works while the BMC will carry out the concretising works. We will implement the work at the ground level while the government will pay and oversee the project,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

The state government’s move for concretising the roads come days after it had announced a Rs 4,500-crore facelift of Film City.

In November 2022, the BMC had floated a Rs 5,800-crore tender to concretise 400 kms of roads in Mumbai; the work order for the same is yet to be given. This tender doesn’t include the roads inside the Film City and, civic officials said, a call on floating the tenders is yet to be taken.

Meanwhile, environment activists stated that considering the Film City is an eco-sensitive zone, the movement of vehicles needs to be regulated. “The Film City is adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and in a 2016 notification, this entire area was marked as an eco-sensitive zone. In such places, vehicular movement on the roads needs to be regulated instead of reopening them for more vehicular usage,” said activist Zoru Bhathena.

Stalin D, a city based activist, said the latest proposal is being backed by the state government to help real estate developers gain back door entry. “The objective of concretising the existing roads is to bring in ease of accessibility for people. This will be the first stepping stone towards handing it over to the builder lobby. The idea is to slowly concretise this part of the city so that real estate projects could be taken up at an exorbitant rate,” Stalin said.