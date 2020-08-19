BMC fills potholes on SNDT nullah bridge

SNDT nullah bridge on Juhu Tara Road after the potholes were filled. (Express photo)

A day after residents complained of potholes on the newly built SNDT nullah bridge on Juhu Tara Road, the BMC on Tuesday repaired the stretch.

The bridge was closed for traffic last year, as it was in a dilapidated condition, and was rebuilt by the BMC.

“The potholes were on a road that connects to the bridge. We filled all the potholes on Tuesday. Post monsoon, we will begin reconstruction work on the remaining portion of the bridge,” said an official from the bridges department. On August 1, the civic body had allowed traffic on the reconstructed portion, limiting the usage to only passenger vehicles. It had also put up a height barrier to prevent entry of heavy vehicles.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.