BMC files complaint against private developer for felling 18 trees

The BMC has filed a complaint at the Pant Nagar police station against a private developer for allegedly illegally hacking 18 trees in Ghatkopar (East).

The FIR was registered on Monday under Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Protection and Preservation of Trees Act based on a police complaint filed by junior tree officer Gitanjali Bhoi, posted at N ward.

The police said that on June 11, the N Ward office received a complaint from a local resident alleging that a developer had illegally felled six Ashoka, three Peltophorum (Gulmohar) and one Ficus tree near Nupur Society at Garodia Nagar.

“The resident requested BMC to conduct an inquiry and take strict action against the developer. Subsequently, a BMC team headed by the junior tree officer visited the spot. It was noticed that for the purpose of redevelopment, the developer had hacked the trees without seeking permission from their department,” said an officer.

Bhoi, in her statement to the police, has said that BMC went on to file a complaint with the police, which lodged a non-cognizable offence.

On July 19, BMC received another complaint, accusing the same developer of felling eight Ashoka trees. “The developer had not taken permission from the BMC before felling any tree. The BMC conducted an inquiry and again approached the police with a complaint,” the officer said.

Another non-cognizable offence was registered by the police, which subsequently sought permission from the court to register an FIR. Following this, a case was registered at Pant Nagar police station. “We are yet to make an arrest. We will summon the accused for a statement, after which a chargesheet will be filed,” said the officer.