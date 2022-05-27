Mumbai: BMC failed to ensure transparency in clearing proposals, says Samajwadi Party MLA

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has demanded transparency in proposals approved by the municipal administrator. SP MLA Rais Shaikh, who was also a corporator, said despite multiple letters sent to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seeking details of proposals cleared, there has been no response.

On Thursday, Shaikh said since the end of the five year term of corporators on March 7, municipal commissioner IS Chahal, who has been appointed administrator, is vested with the power to take all decisions on development works.

Shaikh had written letters to the civic chief on March 14 and May 12 demanding to know the policy with regard to transparency in financial decisions of the BMC.

“The municipal commissioner is following a new policy of not giving information to public representatives about the development works currently underway in municipal areas and not act on suggestions and instructions given by them. I also wrote to the department of municipal secretary seeking information about development works and proposals approved. But it did not share any details,” Shaikh said.

He added that in the absence of transparency, there could be corruption in these development projects. “Is the BMC trying to help contractors by not sharing details with public representatives and putting them in the public domain?” he questioned.

Earlier, BJP MLA Yogesh Sagar had also demanded the details of proposals approved by the BMC administrator on its website.