BMC faces flak as workers ‘denied drinking water, access to toilets for being Dalit’

THE BMC has faced heavy criticism after contract conservancy workers from Andheri (East) made allegations that they were being denied drinking water as they belonged to the Dalit community.

Milind Ranade, general secretary, Kachra Vahatuk Shramik Sangh, said 350 Dalit workers from JB Nagar motor loading chowki in Andheri (East) faced discrimination over drinking water and access to toilets.

“In Andheri (East), 350 Dalit contract safai workers are facing discrimination, as they are denied access to water and toilets. The officers are locking up the only toilet. They are working on garbage and Covid-19 collection trucks. They travel on buses and trains, and are unable to wash their hands or legs, and can’t even take a bath. This is unsafe for other commuters as well,” Ranade said.

He also said, “These workers are not even paid minimum wages, which is Rs 644 per day. In M-west Chembur ward, workers are paid Rs 250 per day. Following this, the staff complained to the labour commissioner. Taking cognizance of the complaint, the labour commissioner’s officer gave instructions for payment of minimum wage.”

These workers, however, were denied work after they complained, Ranade added.

Ashok Yamgar, Chief Engineer, solid waste management department, said he had directed the concerned officer to resolve these complaints immediately.

