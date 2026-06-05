Mulund dump cleanup gets fourth extension after missing 2024 deadline

A view of the Mulund Dumping Ground as on 04-06-26 . (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Weeks after Bio Mining India Private Limited sought an extension to complete work at the Mulund Dumping Ground, citing a diesel shortage triggered by the conflict in West Asia, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to grant the agency additional time to transport 7 lakh metric tonnes of processed waste. In a meeting convened on Thursday, the civic body also agreed to allow the agency to biomine an additional 10 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste.

This is the fourth extension granted to the firm, which was originally expected to complete the biomining project by 2024.

In 2018, the BMC awarded the contract to clear 70 lakh metric tonnes of legacy waste at the closed Mulund dumping ground, with work commencing on the ground in 2019.