After Mrinaltai Gore flyover row, BMC plans expert panel for bridges, flyovers

Following criticism over design flaws and planning lapses in several high profile infrastructure projects, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed appointing a five year panel of 29 technical consultants to plan, design and supervise the execution of major bridges, flyovers and tunnel projects across the city.

The proposal, to be tabled before the civic standing committee this week, aims to improve project planning, minimise execution delays and fix accountability for design related lapses. If approved by the standing committee, the consultants will oversee the planning and technical supervision of key infrastructure works undertaken by the BMC’s Bridges Department for the next five years.

In its proposal, the civic body said the empanelment was necessary to ensure infrastructure projects are scientifically planned and executed, while also preventing delays during implementation.

The move comes in the wake of repeated criticism over the planning and execution of several major projects.

Last month, the newly inaugurated Mrinaltai Gore Flyover in Goregaon drew criticism over its uneven road surface.

Earlier, the Vikhroli railway overbridge came under fire for lacking a central divider and pedestrian facilities soon after it opened to traffic. In February 2024, the BMC also faced severe criticism after the two arms of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri failed to align during reconstruction.

According to documents prepared by the Chief Engineer (Bridges) department, 31 firms had submitted bids for the empanelment, of which 29 were shortlisted after scrutiny of their technical expertise and credentials. The shortlisted firms include Tata Consultancy Engineers, Spectrum Techno Consultants and Green Design and Engineering Services.

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The consultants will be responsible for preparing project designs, identifying engineering challenges before construction begins and suggesting corrective measures during execution to avoid delays and design failures.

The proposal also caps standard consultancy fees at Rs 3.5 crore for most projects. However, the ceiling will not apply to technically complex structures such as cable stayed, extra dosed, arch and suspension bridges, where consultancy charges will be determined under separate schedules.

To strengthen accountability, the BMC has proposed financial penalties for consultants whose design errors lead to significant project changes. Under the proposed conditions, design variations or additional costs arising from consultant oversight cannot exceed 15 per cent of the project value. If the threshold is breached, the consultant will be penalised 10 per cent of the consultancy fee.