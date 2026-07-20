After Mrinaltai Gore flyover row, BMC plans expert panel for bridges, flyovers

Following criticism over design flaws and planning lapses in several high profile infrastructure projects, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed appointing a five year panel of 29 technical consultants to plan, design and supervise the execution of major bridges, flyovers and tunnel projects across the city.
The proposal, to be tabled before the civic standing committee this week, aims to improve project planning, minimise execution delays and fix accountability for design related lapses. If approved by the standing committee, the consultants will oversee the planning and technical supervision of key infrastructure works undertaken by the BMC’s Bridges Department for the next five years.
In its proposal, the civic body said the empanelment was necessary to ensure infrastructure projects are scientifically planned and executed, while also preventing delays during implementation.
The move comes in the wake of repeated criticism over the planning and execution of several major projects.
Earlier, the Vikhroli railway overbridge came under fire for lacking a central divider and pedestrian facilities soon after it opened to traffic. In February 2024, the BMC also faced severe criticism after the two arms of the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge in Andheri failed to align during reconstruction.
According to documents prepared by the Chief Engineer (Bridges) department, 31 firms had submitted bids for the empanelment, of which 29 were shortlisted after scrutiny of their technical expertise and credentials. The shortlisted firms include Tata Consultancy Engineers, Spectrum Techno Consultants and Green Design and Engineering Services.
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The consultants will be responsible for preparing project designs, identifying engineering challenges before construction begins and suggesting corrective measures during execution to avoid delays and design failures.
The proposal also caps standard consultancy fees at Rs 3.5 crore for most projects. However, the ceiling will not apply to technically complex structures such as cable stayed, extra dosed, arch and suspension bridges, where consultancy charges will be determined under separate schedules.
To strengthen accountability, the BMC has proposed financial penalties for consultants whose design errors lead to significant project changes. Under the proposed conditions, design variations or additional costs arising from consultant oversight cannot exceed 15 per cent of the project value. If the threshold is breached, the consultant will be penalised 10 per cent of the consultancy fee.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More