BMC to begin excavation for ambitious Kasheli-Mulund water tunnel project from July

In July this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to start excavation work for its ambitious underground water tunnel project that will extend between Kasheli in the Thane district and north Mumbai’s Mulund district in the eastern suburbs. The 7.1 KM long water supply tunnel is set to transport water to several pockets of water from the Bhatsa dams – one of the seven lakes that supply potable water to Mumbai.

On Sunday morning, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner and state appointed administrator – Bhushan Gagrani carried out a site visit at the location. The officials said that at present a 134-meter launching shaft is being constructed at Mulund and once the shaft is ready, the excavation of the tunnel will be started by the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).