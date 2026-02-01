BMC to begin excavation for ambitious Kasheli-Mulund water tunnel project from July

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In July this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to start excavation work for its ambitious underground water tunnel project that will extend between Kasheli in the Thane district and north Mumbai’s Mulund district in the eastern suburbs. The 7.1 KM long water supply tunnel is set to transport water to several pockets of water from the Bhatsa dams – one of the seven lakes that supply potable water to Mumbai.
On Sunday morning, Mumbai’s municipal commissioner and state appointed administrator – Bhushan Gagrani carried out a site visit at the location. The officials said that at present a 134-meter launching shaft is being constructed at Mulund and once the shaft is ready, the excavation of the tunnel will be started by the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM).
Once complete, the civic body will begin to utilise this tunnel for water supply, rendering the existing network of pipelines as a back-up. The proposed work on the tunnel also comes in wake of ongoing work to widen the Mumbai-Nashik highway and in a bid to improve water security in the city by providing an alternative to the existing surface water pipelines.
As per senior officials, while the tunnel will marginally augment water supply, the project’s main objective is to secure water-supply assets of the megapolis.
“As of now, the pipelines are on the ground, which is a risk. Once this project is complete, we want to supply water through this tunnel, while we keep the pipeline as a back-up. The project is more about securing water-supply assets rather than augmentation,” an official said.
“As a security measure, a city should always have a backup plan. When there is no such back-up, the whole city runs the risk of water supply being cut in case of any eventuality, such as damage,” the official added.
The tenders for this project were floated in 2024 following which the groundworks had begun. The BMC has set up a 2030 deadline for completion of this project.
