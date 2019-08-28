BMC employees threaten to go on strike over unresolved demands

CITING THAT their demands regarding biometric attendance system, seventh pay commission agreement and group insurance policy remain unmet, employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have warned of an agitation on August 28 at Azad Maidan.

The coordination committee of all the unions called for a strike if decisions into scrapping the biometric system and rectifying the agreement of the seventh pay panel among other things, were not taken immediately.

The warning came amid the ongoing stand-off between the administration of Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) and the union over demands such as salary and merger of the BEST budget with that of the BMC.

On Monday, members of the coordination committee of BMC unions issued a statement saying despite several assurances from the administration, the issues have not been considered and this has led to an unrest among employees.

Sukhdeo Kashid, a member of the coordination committee, said, “Due to problems in the biometric system, several employees face salary cuts every month; some have even got zero salary due to errors. We had brought this issue to the notice of senior officials but there is no relief and people are still losing their salary even when they are present at work. The group insurance policy for which employees had paid premium is also not working. When they needed help during a medical emergency, insurance was not available.”

He added, “There are many discrepancies in the seventh pay commission agreement. We have asked the administration to rectify these but there is no initiative. We will take out a morcha to warn the administration on Wednesday.”

To resolve issues in the seventh pay commission agreement, the civic body had promised to set up a committee under retired IAS officer Ramanath Jha. But no meetings have been called to date. “We are left with no option but agitation,” Kashid said.

Joint Municipal Commissioner, general administration, Milind Sawant did not respond to calls. A senior civic official said, “There was a meeting between Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and union office-bearer. But it failed as no decision came out of it and the union has threatened a morcha. Now, another meeting will be held on Wednesday afternoon before the morcha to pacify them.”