BMC plans elevated walkway over forest patch in Malabar Hill

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will construct an elevated nature’s trail or walkway in the Malabar Hill area. The civic body has finalised a contractor to execute the city’s first-of-its-kind project.

A proposal to construct the nearly one kilometre-long walkway will be tabled before the Standing Committee for approval. The elevated walkway with tree canopy will pass over the forest patch of Malabar Hill and come at the slope of Kamala Nehru Park overlooking the Arabian Sea. According to the proposal, conceptualised by architect Rahul Kadri’s firm IMK Architects and Structwel Designers And Consultant Private Limited, the project will cost Rs 22.49 crore.

It will be completed in eight months and firms will take up the maintenance work for five years. The BMC has finalised a contractor, HMV Associates, a company that has experience in constructing elevated nature’s trail with tree canopy in Malaysia in 2019.

However, the contractor has quoted nearly 40% above the estimate prepared by BMC for the project. This has raised questions over the high cost. Officials have justified that the cost is high since the terrain where the project will come is challenging. The BMC estimate was Rs 12.66 crore for the project. BMC’s tender for execution of the project had received only one bid.

“To work in the forest patch of Malabar Hill is challenging as we need to ensure that there is no damage to ecology during the construction. Also, the work will be taken up at the slopes of the hill. So to ensure that there is no loss of life or property during the work, the contractor will be responsible. Also, the project will require nearly 300 square metres of Sal Wood which could be imported as there is shortage in India…,” said an official from BMC.