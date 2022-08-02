BMC efforts fall short as M-East records highest maternal deaths again

EVEN AS Mumbai has registered a 14.6 per cent reduction in maternal mortality, M-East ward — regarded as the ward with the lowest human development index — has yet again witnessed the highest maternal mortality rates in the state capital in 2021.

As per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) records, in 2020, the city witnessed 109 maternal deaths, of which the M-East ward that covers areas such as Govandi, Deonar, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Cheetah Camp and a part of Chembur, witnessed 15. The ward which houses roughly 6.5 per cent of Mumbai’s total population contributed 13.76 per cent of the city’s total maternal deaths. In 2021, though the maternal deaths in Mumbai dropped to 93, the ward’s contribution to the total number increased to 16 per cent with another 15 deaths for the second consecutive year.

Maternal deaths are defined as female deaths from any cause related to or aggravated by pregnancy or its management excluding accidental or incidental causes during pregnancy and childbirth or within 42 days of termination of pregnancy, irrespective of the duration and site of the pregnancy.

An analysis of the BMC data showed that the ratio of maternal death to deliveries has improved slightly last year compared to the previous year. In 2020, the ward — with nearly 80 per cent of the population living in slums, witnessed 15 deaths out of 4,953 births. It counts as one maternal death per 330 births. In 2021, as the number of births increased to 5,328, the ward recorded one maternal death per 355 births.

But medical experts call it ‘insignificant’ and voice the need for better health infrastructure to tackle maternal health. “The health facilities in the ward are far behind the guidelines of Urban Development Plans Formulation Implementation (UDPFI). The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) found out that the population per hospital is 27,438, compared to Mumbai’s average of 9,696,” said Dr Amita Bhide, Dean and Professor in the School of Habitat Studies, TISS, Mumbai.

The BMC data showed that the wards with higher number of deliveries than M-East ward recorded lower maternal deaths. For instance, the F-South ward comprising Parel areas has recorded only one maternal death out of 9,774 births—the highest among 24 wards.

Dr Swati Rane, core team member of Jan Awasthya Abhiyan and visiting faculty at TISS called the healthcare situation at the ward a ‘human rights issue’.

“Many of the women in the ward undergo multiple pregnancies which already weaken their health due to anemia and lack of nutrition. Like Malwani in Malad which has proper ‘antenatal care’ centres, the same needs to be established in M-East…these women have the right to dignity of care,” she said.

Social welfare experts attribute the skewed maternal health indicator in M-East to inadequate healthcare facilities. The M-East ward, which caters to 8,07,720 people, as per Census 2011, has only one secondary level hospital— Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi. The nearest tertiary care, Lokmanya Tilak General Hospital, also known as Sion Hospital is around 9 kms away.

But despite several deadlines, Shatabdi Hospital waits for an upgrade. Data procured by The Indian Express showed that all the three posts of auxiliary nursing midwifery (ANM) are vacant. In fact, out of the 13 approved posts of medical officers, six are lying vacant at the hospital. Out of the 26 posts for gynecologist and paediatrician, six are vacant—three each in both the departments.

“Sepsis is one of the major causes of maternal deaths. However, it is preventable by maintaining good hygiene in the days following childbirth. But in wards like M/East, mothers aren’t sensitised about postnatal care. In fact, there are no ANM who are responsible for taking care of new mothers and children,” said Dr Rane.

“The hospital which lacks medical infrastructure is always over-crowded with needy patients,” she added.

When The Indian Express reached out to assistant municipal commissioner M-East ward Mahendra Ubale, his number was switched off.

BMC assistant commissioner Sanjeev Kumar didn’t respond.