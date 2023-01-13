BMC gets ED notice over contract with company operating Covid centre

Five months after the Azad Maidan police registered an FIR against the Lifeline Hospital Management Services (LHMS) and four of its co-partners over an alleged fraud, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken cognizance of the matter and, early this week, sent a notice to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) office seeking details on the contract.

The case was registered in August last year on the complaint of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya, who had accused LHMS and others of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and causing death due to negligence, saying that they had bagged a contract in 2020 for operating jumbo centres amidst the Covid-19 pandemic by providing forged documents.

One of the co-partners of LHMS — Sujit Patkar — is said to be a close aide of Shiv Sena leader (UBT) Sanjay Raut; the three others were identified as Dr Hemant Ramsharan Gupta, Sanjay Shah and Raju Nandkumar Salunkhe. Somaiya had also alleged that the LHMS does not have any experience in providing healthcare or medical facilities.

Sources in the agency said that as a procedure, the notice went to BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal’s office and they have been instructed to produce documents related to awarding of contract at their office on Monday.

In August, Somaiya had tweeted, “₹100 crore Covid centre scam: Police registered my FIR (under IPC Section 756) against Sanjay Raut, partner of Sujeet Patker, and Lifeline Hospital Management Services under IPC sections 420, 406, 304A and 34. Worli, Mulund, Mahalaxmi Racecourse, Mulund, Pune Shivaji Nagar Centres’ contracts obtained by fraud.”

In October, the investigation of the case was transferred to the specialised Economic Offence Wing of the Mumbai crime branch.

Somaiya had then alleged that the company has been blacklisted by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), which has also issued a direction for not awarding any contract to the said firm in Maharashtra. The firm, however, managed to procure a contract from the BMC by fraud, he said.

In his statement, Somaiya had said, “A partner of the Lifeline Hospital Management Services firm pretended to have experience in the medical field, when the firm had no prior experience in providing medical services to PMRDA, and after it was pointed out, the firm submitted forged documents to the BMC and obtained a contract of a Jumbo Covid Centre. It has duped the government for its own benefits.”

In a statement to police, Somaiya had said, “The firm has received an approximate Rs 38 crore from the Mumbai civic body by submitting payments for services rendered and work done at the Covid centres.” He said the firm “cheated the common people, BMC as well as the government”.