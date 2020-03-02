BMC drive to change image of its schools, attract students

The re-branding of BMC schools is said to be a pet project of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. (Express photo) The re-branding of BMC schools is said to be a pet project of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray. (Express photo)

The BMC has embarked on a drive to change the perception of civic schools among people and increase enrolment.

Last month, all BMC schools acquired a new identity as Mumbai Public School along with a logo designed by students of Indian School of Design and Innovation. The re-branding of BMC schools is said to be a pet project of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, who has also formed an informal advisory group of NGOs and academics working in the field of education.

Last month, BMC’s education department approached the Directorate of Art to help design the prototype of a model BMC school and also invited suggestions on teaching methodologies. Architects were contacted to suggest aesthetic changes to the schools, including a uniform colour scheme.

JJ School of Architecture Principal and Directorate of Art Director Rajiv Mishra told The Indian Express that education models of Sweden and Norway have been proposed to the department. “The idea is that children go to school to learn and not to come first in class. We have proposed to remove examination as a concept. Till Class V, there should be no passing or failing. In Class VI, there should only be a test for quality and learning outcome to implement correction measures in teachers and not students. Rather than teaching in the classroom, hiking, touring and travelling should be introduced in the curriculum.”

The JJ group of institutions will now make a presentation to BMC officials, he said. As per a report by Praja Foundation, 257 BMC schools have been shut and the enrollment rate in the last decade has reduced by 59 per cent. It was 67,477 in 2009-10, which dipped to 27,918 in 2018-19.

“The core goal is to bring students to BMC schools and change the narrative from our side. It is important that the perception changes because there are many things that BMC schools are doing better than other schools. We are positively trying to work upon suggestions we have received and already made certain changes. For instance, we are empowering our headmistresses to take decisions and also giving them funds. We have announced scholarships for our students. The department is in talks with Facebook and Google to explore avenues for collaboration,” said joint commissioner (education) Ashutosh Salil.

Praja Foundation member Nitai Mehta said, “Since the last eight months, BMC has taken critical steps to bring in a new system. Announcing a third party evaluation of its schools is a first in India and path-breaking. If continued, there would be a qualitative change in the next three years.”

