BMC draws ward reservation lottery for elections, 118 of 236 seats for women

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Tuesday drew a lottery for reservation of its 236 wards for the much-delayed civic elections. The lottery gave a jolt to all major parties, including the ruling Shiv Sena, Opposition BJP, Congress and Samajwadi Party.

The State Election Commission (SEC) had last week ordered 14 municipal corporations to hold reservation lottery on May 31 without OBC seats. Following this, a lottery was drawn for Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and general category seats for women, without Other Backward Classes (OBC) seats on Tuesday. The draw was also held for 13 other municipal corporations, including Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nashik and Pune.

Of the 236 wards in BMC, 50 per cent or 118 were reserved for women. Among these, 109 were reserved for women in the general category, eight for SC and one for ST women candidates.

From Sena, the wards of former standing committee chairman Yashwant Jadhav (ward 217), who is under ED radar, Yuva Sena treasurer and first-time Sena corporator Amey Ghole (ward 184) and former BEST committee chairman Ashish Chemburkar were reserved for women. From BJP, the wards of the party’s former group leader in BMC, Prabhakar Shinde (ward 109) and part leader in BMC, Vinod Mishra’s (ward 44), were reserved for women.

Besides, the wards of senior Congress corporator and Opposition leader in BMC, Ravi Raja (ward 182), as well as Congress corporator Asif Zakaria (ward 104) were also reserved for women. Further, Samajwadi Party corporator Rais Shaikh’s ward 220 was been reserved for women.

Sources said that while the Sena and the BJP have started looking for new wards to adjust their leaders, Congress – angered by the BMC’s ward delimitation exercise – has raised objections to the lottery draw. In February, the BMC – then controlled by the Shiv Sena – had conducted a delimitation exercise, increased the number of electoral wards from 227 to 236 and changed ward boundaries. According to BMC’s election department officials, boundaries of 90 electoral wards have been changed. Ravi Raja, whose neighbouring wards – 185, 187, 189 and 190 – have also been reserved for women, said, “I have been contesting elections from this area since 1992. The commissioner (BMC chief) has done this systematically to finish the Congress.”

He added, “Of the 29 Congress corporators, reservation has changed for 21.” “Seventeen 17 wards of Congress corporators have changed, giving an edge to the Sena. The Shiv Sena is repeating what the BJP did during the 2017 civic polls,” a former Congress corporator said. These wards are in the island city and the western suburbs.

Speaking to the media after the lottery, Prabhakar Shinde took on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the OBC reservation issue. “Earlier 61 seats were reserved for OBCs in BMC elections. The OBC representation in the civic body will go down because of the MVA government’s delay… the reservation lottery was held without OBC seats. The BJP will give tickets to OBC candidates in the upcoming civic elections.”

Bhalchandra Shirsat, senior BJP member and a former nominated corporator, said, “The procedure is as per rotation. It is unlikely that a corporator from a particular ward will get the same ward again in two consecutive elections.”