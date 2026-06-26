BMC to double aid to leprosy patients from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000

The BMC had been providing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 as a social welfare scheme to the leprosy patients from 2019. (File)

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde on Friday directed the civic administration to increase the monthly financial assistance to leprosy patients in the city to Rs 5,000 from the current Rs 2,500.

The move comes at a time when the civic administration has been providing a slew of financial assistance. Earlier this month, the BMC approved a proposal of providing a financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking.

Prior to that, the civic standing administration also sent a proposal to the state government seeking clearance of a Swabhiman Nidhi proposal that aims to provide monthly financial assistance to women workers hailing from the informal sector.