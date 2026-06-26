BMC to double aid to leprosy patients from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000

Prior to that, the civic standing administration also sent a proposal to the state government seeking clearance of a Swabhiman Nidhi proposal that aims to provide monthly financial assistance to women workers hailing from the informal sector.
The BMC had been providing financial assistance of Rs 2,500 as a social welfare scheme to the leprosy patients from 2019. The patients infected with leprosy receive this financial assistance throughout their lives even after getting diagnosed.
Meanwhile, on Monday Mayor Tawde met with a delegation of the Leprosy Patients Association along with the leader of the house and senior BJP councillor Ganesh Khankar.
The delegation urged that the current honorarium of Rs 2,500 has become inadequate owing to the increasing cost of living and demanded an increase. The Mayor demanded that the amount of assistance should be doubled to Rs 5,000 going forward.
“These patients don’t have any scope of earning money through revenue. Either they become disabled or people don’t give them work owing to social stigma.
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Therefore, there is a need to increase the assistance amount to Rs 5,000 considering the rise in inflation and increase in cost of basic necessities,” Jitendra Chavan, president of the association told the Indian Express.
Chavan said that the Panvel Municipal Corporation provides a monthly grant of Rs 4,000 to low-income leprosy patients, which is more than what BMC provides at present.
According to the civic officials at present 300 patients in Mumbai are beneficiaries of these schemes, which costs the BMC a monthly expenditure of Rs 7.5 lakh, and once the hike is approved the monthly expenditure will increase to Rs 15 lakh.
An official said that once the proposal is approved by the administration, it will be tabled in the civic standing committee for final clearance.
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“Earlier, the administration had tried to provide them opportunity to work. Auto rickshaw licenses were issued to the patients so that they can live a self sustaining life. However, it didn’t work out as people would not board their autos due to stigma and many of the patients found it hectic to do the job round the clock. Therefore, the BMC introduced the social welfare scheme for these patients,” Khankar said.
Pratip Acharya is a seasoned journalist based in Mumbai reporting for The Indian Express. With a career spanning over a decade, his work demonstrates strong Expertise and Authority in critical urban issues, civic affairs, and electoral politics across Eastern and Western India.
Expertise & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express (IE), reporting from Mumbai.
Core Authority: Pratip's reporting focuses sharply on local democracy and development, specializing in:
Urban Governance and Civic Affairs: Providing in-depth analysis of municipal decision-making, city planning, and local infrastructure, essential for informed urban reporting.
City Politics and Environment: Covering the political dynamics of Mumbai and surrounding areas, alongside critical environmental challenges impacting the metro region.
Electoral Coverage (High-Stakes Experience): He has extensive experience in high-stakes political reporting, having covered major elections, establishing his Trustworthiness in political analysis:
National: Lok Sabha elections in 2014 and 2019.
State: West Bengal Assembly elections in 2016 and Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2019.
Major Assignments (Ground Reporting): Pratip demonstrated commitment during crises by conducting ground reporting throughout the Covid-19 pandemic since its breakout in 2020, offering first-hand accounts and analysis of the public health crisis.
Experience
Extensive Experience: Starting his career in 2014, Pratip has built his foundation across multiple prominent English dailies:
Started at The Times of India in Kolkata (2014).
Relocated to Mumbai (2016) and worked with The Free Press Journal and Hindustan Times before joining The Indian Express.
Pratip Acharya's diverse experience across major publications, coupled with his specialized focus on the intricate details of urban governance and a track record of covering major electoral and health crises, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for news from India's critical metropolitan centres. ... Read More