BMC door-to-door campaign from today

Starting Tuesday, the BMC will roll out the ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign, as part of the government’s statewide outreach programme to check the health status of the over 26 lakh families in Mumbai to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Under the initiative, the government plans to check the health status of the state’s 2.25 crore families with the help of the health department, NGOs and elected representatives, to control the spread of Covid-19 and also provide health education to the people.

As part of the campaign, volunteers will go door to door to check for fever and oxygen levels of residents, provide them health education, look for patients with Covid-19 symptoms and refer them for treatment. Also, people with diabetes, obesity as well as heart and kidney disease will be referred for treatment.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that volunteers will meet each family twice during the campaign. “To effectively curtail the spread of Covid-19, it is imperative that all members of the family take necessary care and avoid even inadvertent mistakes. The three-pronged approach is to take preventive precautions in personal, family and public life,” he added.

Besides, BMC has also released a set of guidelines to be followed by people at housing societies, shops, malls and markets, workplaces and while traveling in public transport.

“Until an effective vaccine is found, residents need to comply with all these measures and cooperate with the government,” Chahal said.

