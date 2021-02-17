BMC documenting its Covid-19 experience to prepare for future outbreaks

According to officials, the civic body's three main hospitals -- KEM Hospital in Parel, BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai Central and L T Hospital in Sion -- are also preparing research papers on various aspects of the work they have done since the Covid-19 outbreak.

To prepare for another pandemic-like situation, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is documenting the steps it took to handle the pandemic.

A book documenting the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the city’s experience with the pandemic is expected to be published by March.

“The document will have comprehensive details of all the steps taken to tackle the pandemic. All the key factors in the battle against Covid-19, like jumbo covid centres, war rooms and patient management, will have independent sections in the book. This will play an important role in battling outbreaks in the future,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakan, who is heading the health department.

The book also emphasises that the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which was enacted to tackle the bubonic plague in Mumbai, played a crucial role in tackling the crisis.

“Apart from the Epidemic Act, the Disaster Management Act, 2005 also proved very handy while imposing a lockdown and taking preventive steps. We don’t think we need to change the Epidemic Act,” said a BMC official.