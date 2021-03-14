scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, March 14, 2021
Sunday special

BMC doctor manhandled at Bandra terminus after argument over Covid testing

As per Bandra GRP, the incident took place around 9 pm at Bandra terminus. The arrested accused, Salman Ali Sayyed, had returned to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh with his family and had alighted from a long-distance train at the terminus.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
March 14, 2021 10:49:43 pm
Bandra railway police, BMC, Doctor, Bandra terminus, Covid testing, mumbai news, indian expressBMC staff stationed at the platform to check passengers coming from other states stopped Sayyed and his family. (File Photo)

The Bandra Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 22-year-old man who, along with his aide, allegedly manhandled an on-duty BMC doctor after an argument broke out between them over Covid-19 testing on Saturday.

As per Bandra GRP, the incident took place around 9 pm at Bandra terminus. The arrested accused, Salman Ali Sayyed, had returned to Mumbai from Uttar Pradesh with his family and had alighted from a long-distance train at the terminus.

BMC staff stationed at the platform to check passengers coming from other states stopped Sayyed and his family. Sayyed’s body temperature was high and the on-duty doctor Mozam Ali (52) asked the accused to undergo a RT-PCR test.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

However, Sayyed refused to wait for the test. This led to an argument and Sayyed manhandled the doctor in a bid to get away. His aide, who also got into the fight, managed to run away from the spot by the time police arrived.

Click here for more

“The accused is a Ghatkopar resident. He was asked to take a Covid test due to high body temperature but he refused to get tested. This led to the argument. We arrested him and got his custody from magistrate court for two days,” said Vilas Choughale, senior police inspector, Bandra GRP.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 14: Latest News

Advertisement