BMC directs IMD to speed up work on Doppler radar

The BMC is emphasising on having standard operating procedures (SOP) during emergencies for better and quicker response. (File) The BMC is emphasising on having standard operating procedures (SOP) during emergencies for better and quicker response. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Friday directed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Mumbai to increase the pace of work on installing the second Doppler radar in Andheri east. The directions were given by Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi in a joint meeting of IMD, BEST, Railways and BMC on Friday.

In the meeting, Pardeshi instructed IMD (Mumbai) deputy director K S Hosalikar to finish the work before monsoon so the city can have precise rain predictions. He also instructed the stormwater drain department to explore the possibility of using drone cameras to check the cleanliness of drains, railway tracks and culverts.

The BMC is emphasising on having standard operating procedures (SOP) during emergencies for better and quicker response. Pardeshi also directed the chief analyst officer that information on monsoon preparedness, details of the work and current status should be uploaded on a webpage.

“All activities carried out for monsoon preparedness will be uploaded and it will be easier to know what measures are being taken by which authority,” said an official who was present at the meeting. Instructions on keeping nullahs clean to avoid water-logging were also given. Pardeshi also said that BEST should take railway passengers to their nearest shelter homes for Rs 5. Several issues pertaining to better coordination between the railways and IMD were also discussed.

