BMC to procure dialysis units for western suburbs

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will procure 75 dialysis machines for civic dispensaries and maternity homes in western suburbs, sources said. The corporation has initiated the tendering process for procurement of machines after it identified the locations for installation in health centres.

The civic body’s move came following the demand of increasing the number of dialysis centres in the western part of the city. According to civic officials, the machines will be installed in areas like Andheri west, Kandivali west, Goregaon east and Ghatkopar east.

“After installation of the machines, the people who can’t afford costly dialysis treatment in private hospitals will be benefited. They can get the dialysis at a very nominal rate,” said a BMC official.

Notably, many corporators had asked about the steps taken to augment health infrastructure in the suburbs as these areas witnessed a rapid growth in population over the years.