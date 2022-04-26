BMC develops software to track nullah cleaning work

WITH AN aim to bring transparency to nullah cleaning work across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has developed software where all updates related to nullah cleaning will be uploaded. Citizens can also track the cleaning work in their localities with the help of the software.

Earlier, the BJP had demanded transparency in nullah desilting and cleaning work. BJP MLA Ashish Shelar had demanded to set up a task force to look after ongoing desilting work.

Officials of the Storm Water Drain (SWD) department said that the software will provide details like the quantity of silt removed on a particular day, the quantity of silt disposed of at dumping sites, and areas where nullahs were cleaned.

“All the details will be uploaded on the software and later on the website. Citizens can also view the nullah cleaning progress in their areas. To ensure that the removed silt is transported and dumped at designated sites, the vehicles will be tracked at the place they pick up the silt. So far, about 15 per cent of the nullahs have been cleaned,” said an official from the SWD department.

According to the standard procedure, the pre-monsoon work of nullah cleaning is expected to get over by May 31.