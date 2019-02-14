BMC depts told to seek time, date from mayor to ensure presence for project inaugurations

After a letter from Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar claiming that he was not informed about the civic body’s scheme launches and project inaugurations, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued instructions to all departments saying they should ensure the mayor is informed about the events.

The departments should seek a suitable date and time to ensure the mayor’s presence at the inauguration or ground breaking ceremonies.

In November last year, the mayor had written to Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta alleging that he had not been informed about important projects undertaken by the BMC. The mayor had said the head of departments are announcing or publicising the projects and policies on their own.

“According to the state government’s circular issued in 2003 and protocol says that mayor should be informed about policy. We are public representatives and answerable to people and deliberative wing should be informed about all policy and development,” said the mayor’s letter.

A senior official from the BMC said: “In the last three months, all departments have been specifically told that they should first inform the mayor about new projects and seek a date and time. No inauguration or ground breaking ceremony of any projects should be organised without informing the mayor. In the last three-four months, the mayor has inaugurated many projects, like the Flora Fountain, Coastal Road and Underground dustbins.”

He added: “In an another development, the Mumbai Fire Brigade’s Command and Control Centre is set to be inaugurated and the Mumbai Fire Brigade sent a letter to the mayor last week seeking a time and date for the inauguration.”

BMC officials said that last year, the Shiv Sena, the ruling party in the civic body, was irked over the administration’s opening of new services without organising an inauguration event because of which Sena leaders at the BMC did not get an opportunity to “show” their work to the public.