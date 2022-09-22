BMC denies permission to both Sena factions for holding Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park

The BMC has denied permission to the Uddhav Thackeray-led camp of the Shiv Sena as well as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s faction of the party for holding the annual Dussehra rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park on October 5, citing law and order situation.

Municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal confirmed the development to The Indian Express Thursday morning.

In a letter to Dadar MLA Sada Sarvankar, the G/North ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said permission for holding the Dussehra rally was sought by two opposing factions of the Sena and it will not be possible for the local civic authorities to bifurcate the ground into two different parts therefore as a precautionary measure, the nod to both camps have been declined.

“The local police station in a report submitted to the BMC stated that if one of the factions is given permission for the rally then there could be a possibility of a political clash between the two factions on the day of the rally. Therefore, as a precautionary measure the permission to both the factions has been declined,” said a civic body official.

Officials said tension has been reported in the entire neighbourhood of Dadar after an incident of firing was reported on September 9 and local police authorities do not want to risk the law and order situation in this area. “Now that the police department has submitted its report, there is no requirement of legal intervention from the civic law committee and the decision to allot the ground for the Dussehra rally to the political groups stands unanimously cancelled,” added the official.

The Dussehra rally is the most important event held by the Shiv Sena and ever since the party’s formation in 1966, the rally is being held at the Shivaji Park ground since this area is in close proximity to the Shiv Sena Bhavan and also is known as the main bastion of this party.

This year, permission was sought by both Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray factions of the Sena for holding a rally on the ground. While the Thackerays have moved the Bombay High Court for permission, the Shinde faction last week received permission to hold the rally at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).