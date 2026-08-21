BMC death data throws up major mismatch in malaria, dengue figures

A sharp discrepancy has emerged in the BMC’s recording of malaria and dengue deaths, with civic death records showing substantially higher numbers than those reported through its disease surveillance system, according to data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act.

The RTI response, obtained by activist Chetan Kothari, shows that 93 malaria deaths and 201 dengue deaths were recorded in 2024 in a BMC table based on International Classification of Diseases (ICD) coding. However, the civic body’s disease-wise figures for the same year show only seven malaria and five dengue deaths.

The gap is visible in earlier years as well. Malaria deaths in the disease-wise data stood at one each in 2021 and 2022 and two in 2023, against corresponding death-record figures that were substantially higher. Dengue deaths were five, seven and 14, respectively, in the disease-wise data for these three years.