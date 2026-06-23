BMC reclaims footpaths, demolishes 17 illegal structures in Mumbai

Civic officials said that a day before taking action against the illegal encroachment, notices were served asking that the space be vacated voluntarily. (Express Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday continued its crackdown on illegal encroachments in Mumbai, demolishing 17 unauthorised structures in suburban Andheri.

The commercial establishments—including restaurants such as the well-known Persia Darbar outlet, roadside eateries, furniture shops, and other stores in Versova, Aaram Nagar, and JP Nagar—allegedly had unauthorised scaffolding-like structures encroaching on public footpaths, a civic official said. “The scaffoldings and makeshift extension of the shops were removed during the drive, and the footpaths at Versova, JP Nagar have been reclaimed,” the official added.

The official said that during the drive, several unauthorised items like Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, induction cookers, and other flammable items were also confiscated by the authorities.