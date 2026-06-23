BMC reclaims footpaths, demolishes 17 illegal structures in Mumbai

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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday continued its crackdown on illegal encroachments in Mumbai, demolishing 17 unauthorised structures in suburban Andheri.
The commercial establishments—including restaurants such as the well-known Persia Darbar outlet, roadside eateries, furniture shops, and other stores in Versova, Aaram Nagar, and JP Nagar—allegedly had unauthorised scaffolding-like structures encroaching on public footpaths, a civic official said. “The scaffoldings and makeshift extension of the shops were removed during the drive, and the footpaths at Versova, JP Nagar have been reclaimed,” the official added.
The official said that during the drive, several unauthorised items like Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, induction cookers, and other flammable items were also confiscated by the authorities.
Civic officials said that a day before taking action against illegal encroachers, notices were served to them to vacate the space voluntarily.
On June 20, the civic body had demolished 10 unauthorised structures in the Oshiwara area. This move came after BJP MLA Ameet Satam wrote to the municipal administration, alleging ‘land and building jihad’ over the illegal construction of a structure within the premises of a building that came up in 1992 under an Air India housing loan scheme.
Over the past few months, the BMC has been coming down heavily on illegal hawkers, with eviction drives launched across Andheri, Mulund, and Ghatkopar, among other areas. The crackdown comes on the heels of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde calling for the removal of illegal hawkers from the city’s footpaths. “As far as my top priorities go, first and foremost, I will launch an inquiry into illegal Bangladeshi hawkers who have encroached upon Mumbai’s footpaths,” Tawde had told Express.
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