BMC reclaims footpaths, demolishes 17 illegal structures in Mumbai

The demolition drive came a day after the BMC disconnected the illegal sewage connections of eight of these commercial establishments during an anti-encroachment drive.

By: Express News Service
2 min readMumbaiJun 23, 2026 03:44 PM IST
BMC Andheri encroachment driveCivic officials said that a day before taking action against the illegal encroachment, notices were served asking that the space be vacated voluntarily. (Express Photo)
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The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday continued its crackdown on illegal encroachments in Mumbai, demolishing 17 unauthorised structures in suburban Andheri.

The commercial establishments—including restaurants such as the well-known Persia Darbar outlet, roadside eateries, furniture shops, and other stores in Versova, Aaram Nagar, and JP Nagar—allegedly had unauthorised scaffolding-like structures encroaching on public footpaths, a civic official said. “The scaffoldings and makeshift extension of the shops were removed during the drive, and the footpaths at Versova, JP Nagar have been reclaimed,” the official added.

The official said that during the drive, several unauthorised items like Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders, induction cookers, and other flammable items were also confiscated by the authorities.

Civic officials said that a day before taking action against illegal encroachers, notices were served to them to vacate the space voluntarily.

Also Read | Second day of drive: Clashes break out at Bandra demolition drive as two mosques razed

Responding to mayor’s call

On June 20, the civic body had demolished 10 unauthorised structures in the Oshiwara area. This move came after BJP MLA Ameet Satam wrote to the municipal administration, alleging ‘land and building jihad’ over the illegal construction of a structure within the premises of a building that came up in 1992 under an Air India housing loan scheme.

Over the past few months, the BMC has been coming down heavily on illegal hawkers, with eviction drives launched across Andheri, Mulund, and Ghatkopar, among other areas. The crackdown comes on the heels of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde calling for the removal of illegal hawkers from the city’s footpaths. “As far as my top priorities go, first and foremost, I will launch an inquiry into illegal Bangladeshi hawkers who have encroached upon Mumbai’s footpaths,” Tawde had told Express.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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