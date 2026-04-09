Goregaon communal clash: After drug link flagged, BMC razes accused family’s house

Police claimed to have recovered mephedrone, leading to the registration of a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. (File Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished a one-storey residential structure in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (East) — linked to a family over their alleged involvement in a violent clash during a religious procession — following police claims of illegal narcotics activity at the premises.

The action came after a confrontation broke out in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (East) on April 5, during a Mariamma Devi procession, where members of a family allegedly damaged a DJ system playing devotional music and assaulted two young participants, leading to rising tensions in the area.

Officers from Dindoshi Police Station arrested nine members of the family on various charges including attempted murder and rioting.