Goregaon communal clash: After drug link flagged, BMC razes accused family’s house

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday demolished a one-storey residential structure in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (East) — linked to a family over their alleged involvement in a violent clash during a religious procession — following police claims of illegal narcotics activity at the premises.
The action came after a confrontation broke out in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon (East) on April 5, during a Mariamma Devi procession, where members of a family allegedly damaged a DJ system playing devotional music and assaulted two young participants, leading to rising tensions in the area.
Officers from Dindoshi Police Station arrested nine members of the family on various charges including attempted murder and rioting.
The accused arrested in the case were identified as Sohail Ikram Sayyad (31), Munir Inam Sayyad alias Sonu (24), Kajal Ikram Sayyad (27), Parveen Shamsuddin Mohammed Shaikh (43), Farzana Mohammed Subhan Shaikh (34), Rehana Riyaz Shaikh (36), Ammu alias Pradeep Prabhakar Nair (37), Nasreen Shamsuddin Mohammed Shaikh (20) and Firoz Ikram Sayyad. All are residents of BMC Colony in Santosh Nagar, Goregaon East. Police said eight of the accused are family members, while Nair worked with them. Two minors, aged 15 and 13 years, have also been apprehended and sent to a children’s remand home.
During searches at the residence, police claimed to have recovered mephedrone, leading to the registration of a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Seven accused, excluding the minors, are currently in police custody till April 11. Police also arrested Shabana Shaikh, who was wanted in the assault case.
“We had informed the BMC on the day of the incident that the accused were allegedly running illegal narcotics activity from their illegal structure. Based on this, notices were issued and action was taken. Once the custody in the assault case ends, we will take custody of those involved in the drug case,” a police officer said.
However, locals alleged selective action. A resident claimed several other illegal constructions and additional floors exist in the vicinity but remain untouched, while only the accused family’s house was targeted for demolition.
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Tensions had escalated in the area following the clash, with protests breaking out late Sunday night and continuing into Monday. BJP leader Kirit Somaiya visited the locality, offered prayers at a nearby temple and recited the Hanuman Chalisa. Around 400 police personnel were deployed to maintain law and order.
Police said the situation is now under control.
A day after the incident, the BMC had demolished the accused families paan shop and an iron grill that the accused had installed outside his house claiming that it was illegal. On Thursday the entire house was demolished.
Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region.
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