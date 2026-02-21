BMC demolishes 65 illegal structures in Kandivali West encroachment drive

To facilitate the evacuation drive, the BMC deployed three JCBs, seven dumpers as well as other equipment. (Express photo)

As a part of its ongoing drive against encroachments in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday razed 65 unauthorised constructions and hawkers in an eviction drive in Kandivali West.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The action was initiated by the R/South ward office in Kandivali West’s Mahavir Nagar belt.

According to officials, several unauthorised hawkers and illegal constructions have been established across Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar. “Owing to the presence of the encroachments posed by these unauthorised hawkers and structures, commuters in vehicles as well as pedestrians have been facing immense inconvenience,” added BMC officials. In light of the impediments, the civic body initiated an eviction drive to clear the pathway along Mahavir Nagar by demolishing illegal structures. Data shows that action was directed towards at least 65 illegal constructions and hawkers.