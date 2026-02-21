BMC demolishes 65 illegal structures in Kandivali West encroachment drive

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As a part of its ongoing drive against encroachments in the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday razed 65 unauthorised constructions and hawkers in an eviction drive in Kandivali West.
The action was initiated by the R/South ward office in Kandivali West’s Mahavir Nagar belt.
According to officials, several unauthorised hawkers and illegal constructions have been established across Kandivali’s Mahavir Nagar. “Owing to the presence of the encroachments posed by these unauthorised hawkers and structures, commuters in vehicles as well as pedestrians have been facing immense inconvenience,” added BMC officials. In light of the impediments, the civic body initiated an eviction drive to clear the pathway along Mahavir Nagar by demolishing illegal structures. Data shows that action was directed towards at least 65 illegal constructions and hawkers.
To facilitate the evacuation drive, the BMC deployed three JCBs, seven dumpers as well as other equipment. The drive was overlooked by 47 civic staffers alongside adequate police force. “Our main objective is to create a clean, safe and hassle-free public environment for citizens,” said an official.
Over the past week, the BMC has been coming down heavily upon illegal hawkers with eviction drives launched across Dadar, Mulund, Vidyavihar amongst other pockets.
The crackdown comes along the heels of the newly inducted Mumbai mayor, Ritu Tawde, calling for removal of illegal Bangladeshi hawkers from the city’s footpaths. “As far as my top priorities go, first and foremost, I will launch an inquiry into illegal Bangladeshi ferrywalas (hawkers) who have encroached upon Mumbai’s footpaths,” Tawde told Express in an interview on February 12.
