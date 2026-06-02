BMC razes dargah, adjoining structures in Aarey anti-encroachment drive

Continuing the anti-encroachment drive against illegal structures, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday morning demolished a Sufi Islamic shrine or Dargah owing to alleged illegal construction. According to the civic officials, the structure stood on a land parcel that belongs to the dairy department of the state government and also falls under the buffer zone of the state forest department.

The BMC’s move of demolishing this structure comes a week after the civic body and railways razed 500 slums at Bandra East’s Garib Nagar to make way for a railway project.

Located inside unit 32 in Mumbai’s Aarey forest at Goregaon (East), the Shrine has been in place for more than 50 years, locals said. However, on Tuesday morning the authorities razed the structure by using bulldozers and JCB machines. Civic officials said that the complaint against this shrine was launched by the former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya.