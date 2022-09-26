BMC demolishes 36 unauthorised structures outside Charni raliway station

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday demolished 36 unauthorised structures outside Charni railway station.

According to civic officials, as many as 32 unauthorised structures have sprung up in the past four weeks that had been inconveniencing pedestrians. “A team of 80 officers from BMC’s D ward carried out a raid on Monday, during which, the unauthorized structures were removed,” said a BMC statement on Monday.

“Apart from encroachments during the action, we also found old construction material including debris dumped along the stretch. We had to call in dumpers to take away all the material,” said an official.

The BMC also stated that it aims to beautify the 80 metre stretch adjoining the Charni Road station wall as part of its Mumbai Beautification Plan.