Monday, Sep 26, 2022

BMC demolishes 24 hutments on Vile Parle nullah after cave-in

A total of 170 families have been moved to a nearby BMC school.

Mumbai hutAccording to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), portions of seven huts adjoining a nullah collapsed in the Vile Parle area after 9 pm on Sunday. (File)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Monday demolished 24 hutment structures on the banks of the Indira Nagar nullah in Vile Parle after seven other hutments along with the retaining wall of the nullah collapsed Sunday evening.

A total of 170 families have been moved to a nearby BMC school. Guardian minister of Mumbai suburbs Mangal Prabhat Lodha told BMC to treat the families as project-affected persons (PAPs) and provide them alternate accommodation. The structures that caved in were all ground plus one-storey semi-permanent hutments at least 35 years old, according to BMC.

According to officials from the storm water drains (SWD) department, the strengthening of the existing nullah wall is not possible. So, BMC officials from the K/West ward and the SWD department will carry out a detailed study of the nullah banks over the next few weeks and present a solution to the civic administration to decide a preventive course of action.

The BMC will also undertake the training of the nullah to prevent further mishaps as a long-term measure. A civic official said, “Training of the nullah will take time and BMC is yet to determine the cause of the cave-in.”

First published on: 26-09-2022 at 09:53:30 pm
'What if this was a WC final?': Suryakumar Yadav reveals late night conversation with physio before IND vs AUS series decider

