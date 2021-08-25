scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
BMC defers tax collection plan from tenants in civic body properties

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 25, 2021 9:29:57 pm
One of the proposals pertained to cost escalation in construction of a bridge at Kora Kendra, Borivali.

After corporators opposed to property tax collection from tenants living in municipal properties, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration decided to defer the proposal.

In July, Opposition Leader Ravi Raja had raised the issue of the civic body’s decision of property tax collection from municipal properties for civic staffers.

The BMC in December 2020 issued a circular, stating that the property tax will be collected from tenants from municipal buildings retrospectively from April 2017. Raja had slammed the corporation and said the BMC is already collecting rent from these tenants and now property tax collection will be injustice.

Following this, on July 28, the standing committee had stayed the property tax collection.

On Wednesday, in a reply to Raja’s query, the civic administration justified their move but said, for now, they would not take any further action as per the standing committee’s direction.

According to the BMC data, in municipal properties (mainly BIT chawls), 45,588 tenants are living.

