BMC defeating purpose of safe walking by allowing stalls on the middle of footpath: Bombay HC

The Bombay High Court recently observed BMC was defeating the purpose of footpaths, which it said is to allow smooth passage of vehicles or traffic and make a safe path available for pedestrians, by permitting stalls to come up in the middle of such walkways.

A division bench of Justice Sunil B Shukre and Justice Mahendra W Chandwani on February 1 directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to reconsider an entire issue and its decision under which the civic body had permitted 11 stall owners to put up stalls on a footpath outside a hospital at Worli in Central Mumbai.

The bench was hearing a writ petition by the Bombay Mothers and Children Welfare Society, which runs the Dr Tilak Hospital at Dr G M Bhosale Marg, Worli, which had challenged BMC’s decision last year. BMC had submitted that its executive engineer, Maintenance, G/South Ward had granted permission for the erection of these stalls on the basis of the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by the State Government.

The bench noted the 11 stall owners were granted permission by the corporation to relocate themselves on a footpath situated right in front of the hospital run by the petitioner. It also heard an interim application by one of the stall owners seeking protection from being evicted.

The petitioners, through advocates Satish Borulkar and Siddhesh Borulkar, referred to the 2004 Supreme Court judgement in the Maharashtra Ekta Hawkers Union vs BMC case and said there is a prohibition on hawking within 100 metre of any hospital and also such places as temples, holy shrines, or other places of worship and educational institutions and same was followed by the coordinate bench of the High Court in its judgement of November 1, 2017.

The bench asked advocate Anoop Patil, who represented BMC, to seek instructions from the concerned officials in the matter. Patil submitted the 2004 judgement of the Supreme Court may not be applicable to the present case as the prohibition imposed is upon hawkers and not on stall owners.

“Prima facie, the submission of counsel for the Corporation appears to be right. But, we are of the view that a detailed examination of the facts of the present case and applicability of the ‘2004 Ekta Judgment’ to the facts of the present case would have to be undertaken by this Court and that will be possible only after this petition is heard on its own merits,” the bench noted.

It added there is an issue of the proper use of the footpaths, which are “meant for pedestrians and not for carrying on any business by anybody.” It said, “If the corporation permits any stall owner to erect the stall on the footpath, the corporation is prima facie acting against public interest as its causes obstructions to the pedestrians and resultantly the pedestrians would be forced to use the road for walking, thereby endangering their own lives and also lives of the occupants of the vehicles which are plying on the road.”

The bench also noted, “When footpaths are constructed, their purpose is to allow smooth passage of vehicles or traffic on the one hand and making available to the pedestrians a safe path to traverse distance by walking. This very purpose, in our opinion, is prima facie getting defeated at the hands of the Corporation by permitting the erection of stalls right in the middle of the footpath.”

The High Court asked BMC to reconsider the issue until further orders and continue with the February 2022 direction of the coordinate bench that had ordered the status quo in the matter.