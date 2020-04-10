BMC data till April 8: Five wards account for 55 per cent COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai

“There has been a spike in coronavirus cases because BMC has increased testing capacity. We have traced high-risk contacts in Worli and tested them,” said a BMC official. “There has been a spike in coronavirus cases because BMC has increased testing capacity. We have traced high-risk contacts in Worli and tested them,” said a BMC official.

Five wards in Mumbai — Worli, Malabar Hill, Byculla, Bandra and Andheri — account for more than 55 per cent of coronavirus positive cases in the city, data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found. As per the data, updated till April 8, the city recorded 695 positive cases and more than 40 deaths.

Mumbai has 24 administrative wards covering over 430 square kilometres from CST Fort, Colaba, in south Mumbai to Mulund in eastern suburbs and Dahisar in western suburbs. According to the data, G-south ward (Worli, Prabhadevi) alone has 26 per cent COVID-19 patients with 184 cases. In the last two days, more than 100 new cases of coronavirus have been found in Worli. It is followed by E-ward (Byculla, Agripada) with 64 cases, K-west (Andheri West, Vile Parle) with 47 cases, H-east (Bandra, Santacruz east) with 37 and D-ward (Grant Road, Malabar Hill) with five. These five wards alone have 384 positive cases, shows the civic body’s ward-wise data.

In a bid to stop further spread of the infection from these wards, the civic body has shut down all shops, including those selling groceries and vegetables, in some parts. BMC is making arrangements to home deliver essential goods in these wards.

“There has been a spike in coronavirus cases because BMC has increased testing capacity. We have traced high-risk contacts in Worli and tested them,” said a BMC official.

In these five wards, the civic body has also earmarked 150 containment zones where public movement is restricted. Of the total 381 containment zones across Mumbai, BMC has identified 215 ‘red’ zones that have reported multiple numbers. In G-south ward, the civic body has so far moved 531 people into quarantine facilities. “We have shut grocery shops at Worli, N M Joshi Marg and Prabhadevi to maintain strict social distancing. About 900 municipal staff of the ward are providing essential service. Around 9,000 food packets are distributed daily in these residential areas…We have created isolation facility for 145 people in Poddar Hospital,” said Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G-south ward. BMC has also formed 19 teams comprising 51 staff for door-to-door survey and contact tracing in Worli.

