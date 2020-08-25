BMC data Dip in people living in containment zones

“A dip in the number of Covid-19 cases in slums and chawls are the main reasons behind this,” said an official, who is associated with compilation of data for BMC’s Covid-19 war room. (Representational)

With Covid-19 figures steadying in Mumbai, the number of people living in containment zones has also fallen slightly, BMC data shows.

As on August 23, of Mumbai’s population of 1.25 crore, around 45 lakh people were living in containment zones and sealed buildings. Civic officials said that in June, around 50 lakh people stayed in containment zones and sealed buildings.

“A dip in the number of Covid-19 cases in slums and chawls are the main reasons behind this,” said an official, who is associated with compilation of data for BMC’s Covid-19 war room.

According to the data, at 64, R North (Dahisar) ward has the highest number of containment zones, followed by L (Kurla) ward with 60 and S (Bhandup) ward with 56.

As on August 23, the city had only 18,565 active cases. Mumbai has recorded 1.36 lakh cases in the last five months with 7,419 deaths.

Containment zones are defined as areas – congested slums and densely populated areas with common toilets – where a significant number of Covid-19 cases have been reported, with the civic body restricting the movement of residents and implementing strict lockdown measures.

In case of “sealed buildings”, meanwhile, only the floor of a multi-storyed structure, where a person has tested positive, is sealed. But housing societies are giving the BMC the most cause for worry now.

“Cases in private residential buildings are a cause for concern. Whenever a camp is organised for testing in housing societies, very few people come forward,” said an BMC official.

According to BMC’s ward wise data, K East (Andheri East and Jogeshwari East) has reported 8,310 cases with 521 deaths till now. R Central (Borivali) ward has witnessed the highest growth rate of 1.5 per cent as against the city’s average 0.8 per cent.

