BMC: Dashboard with real-time updates on available slots at crematoriums

Following complaints of long wait time at crematoriums across the city, BMC is set to soon start a dashboard where relatives of the deceased will get to know about real-time status of available slots.

It has also said that the relatives can call on the helpline number 1916 to get real-time updates about available slots at crematoriums, as the information will be linked to the dashboard.

On June 1, The Indian Express had reported about increasing waiting hours at crematoriums. Following the Covid-19 outbreak, crematoriums in Mumbai have witnessed bodies piling up. In many cases, relatives have to wait up to 10 hours for cremation. Officials have blamed the delay on functional issues of electric crematoriums and the disinfection process.

The city has 46 traditional and 11 electric crematoriums, along with 18 gas pyres.

