BMC cuts staff strength in civic offices to 75%

Amending an earlier order, the BMC Friday reduced employee strength in its offices to 75 per cent to maintain social distancing in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

The civic body had, in an order dated April 30, mandated 100 per cent attendance for all its employees in offices and on the field, with some relaxations.

In a fresh order, BMC stated all staff who live outside BMC limits — Thane, Navi Mumbai, Mira Bhayander and Palghar — would have to contact the nearest ward offices and join the nearest ward offices instead of their original current posting. The employees, it stated, will be engaged in contact-tracing, quarantine centre management, upgrading civic hospitals or pre-monsoon work.

