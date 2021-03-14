BMC crackdown on tax defaulters: attaches assets, cuts water supply

BMC had set up a collection target of Rs 5,200 crore, but has collected only 70% of the target. With only 15 days left for the financial year to end on March 31, the BMC has accelerated its action against defaulters. (File Photo)

In a bid to meet its property tax collection target for 2020-21, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started cracking down on property tax defaulters by attaching their movable assets and disconnecting water supply and sewers.

The civic body on Sunday confiscated the BMW car of a real estate developer from Chembur for property tax dues of Rs 38 lakh. The car was released after the developer paid Rs 19 lakh.

The BMC also sealed the office of another real estate developer in Chembur for defaulting on payment of Rs 1.1 crore. Officials said that water connections of Solitaire Corporate Park and Vertex Building were disconnected and sewers were blocked in Andheri area.

BMC had set up a collection target of Rs 5,200 crore, but has collected only 70% of the target. With only 15 days left for the financial year to end on March 31, the BMC has accelerated its action against defaulters.

According to a BMC statement, Rs 25.86 crore was collected from Bharat Diamond Bourse as settlement arrears of property tax. This was followed by recovery of Rs 39 crore from Reliance Industries Limited as property tax.