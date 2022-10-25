BMC to spend Rs 4 cr on Juhu beach revamp

As part of the ambitious Mumbai Beautification Plan, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to beautify the entire Juhu beach and its adjoining precinct by spending Rs 4 crore.

Located in the Western suburbs, Juhu beach is a 5-km sea-side stretch frequented by thousands of visitors every day. As part of the BMC’s proposal, the civic body will be illuminating the entire beach precinct. It will also set up art installations and murals on the adjoining walls of the beach.

Civic officials said the primary objective is to increase the visual appeal of the spot since it is one of the major attractions of the city. The BMC has already invited tenders for the same and officials said they have set up a three-month deadline for the project.

According to civic officials, the project will include beautification of central chowpatty, along with all the eight different entry and exit points. Besides painting and creating murals, the BMC will also set up three-dimensional artworks and holograms based on various themes and ideas at the beach.

“The themes of the murals will be designed to ensure it doesn’t hamper the local beauty and reflects the culture and traditions of Mumbai. The compound walls and other concrete structure will also be painted. There are many spots that have been damaged and our idea is also to carry out structural repairs and restore the original structure,” said officials.

The BMC is also going to start laser light shows at the beach. According to officials, 4K laser light shows will be held regularly from 7 to 10 pm for a 10–15-minute slot. “Projection lights will be set up at central chowpatty, from where it will be projected. This will not just give the spot an unique outlook but will also enhance the overall appeal of the place since there are multiple blind spots at the location,” said the official.

Civic officials said that no new construction will take place and the existing infrastructure will be upgraded. The officials also maintained that seating arrangements will be made at the spot since there is no such facility available for the visitors at present.