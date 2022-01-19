Covid-19 situation under control with gradual decline in cases, no reason to panic: BMC to HC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that there has been a gradual decline in Covid-19 cases in areas under its administration.

The BMC counsel, while referring to the situation prevailing in Mumbai and adjoining regions, said that the “situation is under control” and “there is no reason to panic”.

The civic body made the submissions before a division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Makarand S Karnik, which has been hearing PILs by city-based lawyer Sneha Marjadi and others, alleging improper management of Covid-19 treatment in Maharashtra.

The HC on January 10 had said that the BMC should not leave any stone unturned to ensure that the health of the people is not compromised due to the spread of the Omicron variant and that measures on vaccination, bed management, ambulance management and oxygen supply are duly implemented.

On Wednesday, senior advocate Anil Sakhare for the BMC submitted a second note on Covid-19 management, which said that as on January 15, out of total 84,352 active cases, only 7 per cent was admitted in hospital, 3 per cent on oxygen beds, 1 per cent in ICU and 0.7 per cent on ventilators.

Sakhare said that between January 6 and 9, around 20,000 cases were being reported daily but since then there has been a gradual decline so much so that as on January 18, the number of new cases has reduced to 7,000.

“There is no reason to panic. Sufficient beds and stock of medicines are available in the city,” he said.

Sakhare said that the BMC is taking appropriate steps to contain the third wave of the pandemic and is attending to patients efficiently. He said the civic body will submit an updated note on the latest Covid-19 status in the city on the next hearing.

Advocate Atharva Dandekar for the petitioner submitted that since the civic body looks only after Mumbai and nearby areas, the state government should present facts and figures on what has been happening across the state as well.

Government pleader Purnima H Kantharia assured the court that a proper note on the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the state will be filed by January 25, which the court accepted and adjourned further hearing to January 27.