With uptick in active Covid cases, BMC on high alert

After 400-plus daily Covid-19 infections in Mumbai for five straight days, Monday saw a slight dip with 379 new cases.

With 31,577 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the daily positivity rate was 1.2 per cent. It has hovered over 1 per cent since September 1.

Since August 25, the number of new daily Covid cases in Mumbai has consistently crossed the 300 mark, breaching 400 on September 1 when the city reported 416 new cases, according to data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The number of active cases increased from 2,834 on August 15 to 3,771 on September 6. The rise in cases is worrying as it comes ahead of the 10-day Ganpati festival, beginning September 10. The BMC has said they are on high alert ahead of the festival in view of the uptick in cases.

In a review meeting held by the municipal commissioner last week, all 24 war rooms and staff at the ward levels were asked to remain fully vigilant, step up tracing and testing and enforce containment zone and Covid appropriate behaviour more stringently.

While a rise in daily cases has been registered in the last two weeks, there is no rise in the patients requiring hospitalisation. On August 22, 950 patients required oxygen support, while on September 5, the number of patients who required oxygen support was 778.

As per data of September 5, total bed occupancy was 11 per cent with 1,989 patients admitted in Covid care facilities of which 778 are on oxygenated beds, 631 on ICU and 432 on ventilator beds.

However, since August 22, the number of new cases in home isolation — including those who tested positive for Covid 19 but are asymptomatic, or have mild symptoms, and their contacts — has recorded an increase. On August 22, there were 31,521 citizens under home isolation. That number has nearly doubled, with 57,651 home isolated patients on September 5.

The BMC is expecting that this year, more Ganpati pandals will be set up in the city. Like last year, the civic body has imposed restrictions on the celebrations, including capping the height of the idol at four feet for public pandals and two feet for home pujas, disallowing processions, and urging devotees to seek blessings online.



“While there is a ban on visits by devotes to pandals, at ward levels we are holding meetings with volunteers, appealing to mandals (organisations) to ensure online darshan. We have requested mandals to not send invites to any groups for darshan. In addition, we have ramped up testing facilities and contract tracing,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, G/North ward. Over the weekend, six days before the festival, Dadar market witnessed a massive crowd.

In the 15 days since the state government relaxed restrictions on public transport in Mumbai, attendance at private offices and the hospitality sector, new Covid-19 infections have shown a slight uptick.