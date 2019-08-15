BMC corporators slam civic administration for not providing status report on coastal road project

CUTTING ACROSS party lines, BMC corporators on Wednesday slammed the civic administration for not providing any information on the current status of the coastal road project. The corporators, including those from the ruling Shiv Sena, demanded a detailed presentation on the project’s status and what steps are being taken by the civic boss to fight the court stay on construction work.

The BMC is constructing a 9.98-km coastal road from Princess Street to Worli end of the Bandra-Worli Sealink. At the Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday, leader of the House and Sena corporator Vishakha Raut asked administration to give details on how much work has been completed, what it is doing to get the court stay on construction work vacated, and how will it account for the daily losses being incurred due to the stay.

“Some parts of the reclaimed work was washed away due to high tide recently. Due to the stay, we are incurring daily losses. But we have no clue what the BMC administration is doing to put the project on track. It is not providing us any information. A detail presentation should be given and a site visit organised to check the current status,” said Raut.

In April, the Bombay High Court had asked the BMC not to take up any fresh work like reclamation on the project, and to only continue with the ongoing work. In July, underlining “a serious lacuna in the decision-making process” and “lack of proper scientific study”, the HC had quashed the Coastal Regulation Zone clearances granted for the southern part of the Rs 12,000-crore project. It had said that the BMC cannot proceed with work without obtaining environmental clearance under the Environmental Impact Assessment notification. Even the Supreme Court had refused to give immediate relief to the BMC and will hear the matter on August 20.

A proposal to continue posts created for the coastal road department was tabled in the meeting for approval. But the matter was put on hold. Opposition leader Ravi Raja said, “We had been informed that the department had all clearances for the project, then how was it stayed by the HC? The BMC is incurring a loss of Rs 10 crore every day due to the stay. ”

Following this, Standing Committee Chairman Yashvant Jadhav directed the BMC administration to submit a detailed presentation on the project.