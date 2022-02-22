BMC corporator’s ’17 win null & void: Court

THE SMALL causes court on Monday declared null and void a BMC councillor’s election win. Setting aside the election of Prakash More, who was elected from ward 159 in 2017, the court declared Komal Jamsandekar as the councillor.

In 2017, Jamsandekar had secured the second highest votes, lagging behind More in the ward comprising Asalpha area in Ghatkopar. She challenged More’s win by filing an election petition before the small causes court under the Representation of the People Act. She disputed his win on grounds of suppression of information, giving wrong information and not furnishing information including his assets and liabilities. The additional chief judge set aside the election result.

“Election of respondent No.1 – Prakash Devji More as Councillor of Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai of ward No.159 is hereby declared as null and void and is hereby set aside. Petitioner Smt. Komal Kamlakar Jamsandekar is hereby declared as Councillor from ward No.159 MCGM of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai under Section 33(2) MMC Act having secured second highest number of valid votes in the election held in month of February,2017,” the operative part of the order said. While More’s lawyers sought a stay on the order to give them time to file an appeal, the plea was rejected by the court.

Komal Jamsandekar, former Shiv Sena corporator and wife of Kamlakar Jamsandekar who was murdered allegedly by gangster Arun Gawali, will not get much time as a corporator since the current five-year term of BMC corporators ends on March 8. BMC polls are likely to be held in the first week of April.