Rs 113-Cr contract to install railings, bollards: BMC to probe allegations of malpractices

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will conduct an inquiry into allegations of malpractices in and attempts to cartelise the Rs 113-crore contract to install glass fibre railings and bollards along footpaths in Mumbai.

The Indian Express had reported on August 29 about the “irregularities” in the tender clauses for the project that could lead to cartelisation.

Many prospective bidders had complained that the civic body had added a clause to favour certain contractors. Their main contention was the condition that required them to submit a specific design sample of railings and bollards even before the opening of tender documents submitted by prospective bidders.

Another clause that came under fire was to provide the sample within nine days of the tender being floated. The complainant had called it a “bid to favour certain contractors and reduce fair competition”.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Vijay Singhal, also in-charge of roads department, said there were problems in the conditions of the tender and an inquiry will be conducted.

“I was unaware of such a clause when the tender documents came to me for approval. The conditions are problematic. I have asked all the complainants to submit their objections and queries. We will not allow any such thing that will reduce the competition. We will conduct an inquiry on how it happened.”

He added, “As of now, our priority is to ensure fair competition in the contract.”

Under the project, the BMC will install glass fibre railings and bollards along footpaths on roads that measure more than 60 feet in width to discourage people from crossing roads midway and to curb vehicles from using footpaths.

On August 19, the office of deputy chief engineer of the roads department had floated three separate tenders – providing and fixing glass fibre reinforced composite railing and bollards in the island city, western and eastern suburbs – at an estimated cost of Rs 37.75 crore each. As per the civic body’s tenders, the documents of the prospective bidders were supposed to be opened on August 27. However, on August 20, Buildwell Infrastructure Private Limited, a prospective bidder for the contract, filed a complaint with BMC Director (engineering services and projects) Vinod Chithore, alleging either “malafide intention of staff” or “negligence”.

After the controversy, the BMC extended the deadline for submitting the samples and opening of bids. The new deadline is September 17.