Rs 25,000 fine from Monday: BMC goes after construction waste trucks as Mumbai’s air worsens

A view of the Worli skyline is seen as it is covered with dense smog, in Mumbai on 07 October 2026. (Express photo by Sankhadeep Banerjee)

With the city’s air quality deteriorating after the withdrawal of the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to tighten enforcement against construction and demolition (C&D) waste violations. From Monday, the civic body will levy a penalty of Rs 25,000 on vehicles transporting C&D waste without an active Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS).

The BMC will also impose a similar penalty on construction sites that are not registered on its Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System (MDCTS), launched in August. Inspections are set to begin on Monday.

Mumbai generates more than 8,000 tonnes of C&D waste every day, but the BMC has treatment capacity for only about 1,200 tonnes a day at its facilities in Dahisar and Shilphata. In the absence of adequate treatment facilities, debris is often dumped illegally on roads, vacant plots, drains, creeks, water bodies and mangroves.