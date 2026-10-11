Rs 25,000 fine from Monday: BMC goes after construction waste trucks as Mumbai’s air worsens

With the city’s air quality deteriorating after the withdrawal of the monsoon, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to tighten enforcement against construction and demolition (C&D) waste violations. From Monday, the civic body will levy a penalty of Rs 25,000 on vehicles transporting C&D waste without an active Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring System (VTMS).
The BMC will also impose a similar penalty on construction sites that are not registered on its Mumbai Debris Control and Tracking System (MDCTS), launched in August. Inspections are set to begin on Monday.
Mumbai generates more than 8,000 tonnes of C&D waste every day, but the BMC has treatment capacity for only about 1,200 tonnes a day at its facilities in Dahisar and Shilphata. In the absence of adequate treatment facilities, debris is often dumped illegally on roads, vacant plots, drains, creeks, water bodies and mangroves.
“A penalty of Rs 25,000 per vehicle per instance will be imposed on vehicles transporting C&D waste or excavation material without an active authorised/empanelled VTMS device, in addition to any other action permissible under the prevailing rules and regulations,” a senior official said.
According to senior officials, a circular has been issued across all 26 wards directing officials to impose the penalties for violations.
The BMC launched the MDCTS portal on August 24 to track C&D waste from the site where it is generated to an authorised unloading or processing facility. The system also tracks vehicles carrying debris, allowing the civic body to detect route deviations and illegal dumping.
The BMC has mandated contractors working on construction sites, government agencies and private developers to register on the portal and submit a detailed C&D waste management plan. It has also made a GPS-based VTMS mandatory for vehicles transporting C&D waste, enabling officials to track their movement and check whether they follow approved routes and reach designated dumping sites.
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Data obtained from the BMC shows that between August and October 9, the civic body received 220 registrations on the MDCTS portal. Of these, 109 were from builders and developers, 44 from transporters, 19 from BMC contractors, 17 from external buyers seeking to purchase debris and soil, 15 from corporate entities and four from government agencies. No registrations were received from citizens.
Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early stages of her career, her focused reporting on local governance and community welfare already demonstrates clear Expertise and Trustworthiness in covering essential civic issues impacting Mumbai's residents.
Expertise & Authority (E-E-A-T)
Specialized Focus: Nayonika's reporting is dedicated to civic and community issues, providing readers with highly relevant, ground-level information about the functionality and administration of India's largest metropolitan area.
Core Coverage Areas: Her articles highlight a strong focus on the fundamental quality of life and public safety in Mumbai, including:
Civic Infrastructure: Reports on critical failures and initiatives related to public works, such as the recurring problem of unauthorized building collapses in Navi Mumbai, the construction of new infrastructure projects (like the Dahisar-Bhayandar Link Road and the Mahalaxmi cable-stayed bridge), and the maintenance of essential city services (e.g., manhole cover theft).
Urban Governance & Crisis Management: Provides detailed coverage of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) response to major crises, particularly during the monsoon (e.g., heavy rainfall, water cuts, and public health concerns like dengue and malaria) and large-scale public safety incidents (e.g., the hoarding collapse fallout).
Community Welfare & Rights: Reports on key social issues, including the financial aid scheme for persons with disabilities, the struggles of Mumbai's hawkers protesting eviction drives, and the dangers faced by workers due to the continuation of manual scavenging in water tanks.
Cultural & Heritage Reporting: Covers significant community stories, including the restoration of British-era fountains and the history of institutions like the 126-year-old Chinchpokli cemetery, showing a breadth of interest beyond pure administration.
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